Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,981 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $160.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,261. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.47. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

