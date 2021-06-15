Cidel Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of CGI worth $14,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,677,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 510.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 292,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.30. 1,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $91.62.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

