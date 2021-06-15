Cidel Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Franco-Nevada worth $17,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.85.

Shares of FNV traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.84.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

