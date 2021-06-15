Cidel Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $4.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.62. 302,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,601. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $258.61 and a 52-week high of $388.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $374.31.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

