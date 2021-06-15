Cidel Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of BRP worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in BRP by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 80,185 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 80,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 61,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BRP by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 49,067 shares during the period. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOOO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BRP to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of BRP stock traded up $3.30 on Tuesday, reaching $80.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 3.02. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $96.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. BRP’s payout ratio is 2.24%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.