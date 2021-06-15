Cidel Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.5% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $33,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $120.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $624.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $54.52 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

