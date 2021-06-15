Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $154.70 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,372,334 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 71,592 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 7.0% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $154,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

TD opened at $71.61 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.6521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

