Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

American International Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.15. 9,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,018. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

