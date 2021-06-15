Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $25.12 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,603 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 209,082 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $25,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEM. Raymond James upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

