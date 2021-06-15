Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $28.79 Million Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,582 shares during the period. Stantec comprises 1.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Stantec worth $28,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,413,000 after buying an additional 323,613 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,677,000 after buying an additional 677,022 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $3,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. Analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.08%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

