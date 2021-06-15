Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $32.93 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,072 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises about 1.5% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $32,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,561 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,286,000 after purchasing an additional 537,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,324 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,318,000 after purchasing an additional 525,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.15. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

