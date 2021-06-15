Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $65.34 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 3.0% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $65,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,286.76 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $769.86 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,181.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

