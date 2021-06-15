Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $8.51 Million Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of SSR Mining worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 189,659 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in SSR Mining by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 877,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in SSR Mining by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,486,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ SSRM traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 6.03. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

