Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $93.37 Million Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,492,594 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,324 shares during the period. The Bank of Nova Scotia makes up about 4.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $93,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.66. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.