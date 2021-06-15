Cidel Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,293 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for about 2.5% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of TC Energy worth $55,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in TC Energy by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,329,000 after buying an additional 10,980,186 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in TC Energy by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,830,000 after buying an additional 2,474,063 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in TC Energy by 2,694.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,118,000 after buying an additional 8,574,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in TC Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,328,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,566,000 after buying an additional 458,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TC Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,960,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,605,000 after buying an additional 353,376 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRP. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

