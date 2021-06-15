Cidel Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 9,528.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,256,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,243,213 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications comprises approximately 2.6% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Rogers Communications worth $57,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 66.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

NYSE:RCI opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.19. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.