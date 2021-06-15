Cidel Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.07 Million in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.46. The stock had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.57. The company has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

