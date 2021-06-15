Cidel Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 183,336 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Pembina Pipeline worth $24,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,157,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 978.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,525,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,329 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,897,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,699 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 512.4% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,792,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBA opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -47.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 86.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

