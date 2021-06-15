Cidel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 111,994 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,615 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,994 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises approximately 2.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $47,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CM shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.88.

Shares of CM opened at $118.94 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $120.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.31.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.2051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

