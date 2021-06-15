Cidel Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,244 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 1.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $26,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $206,786,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380,039 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,496 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,476,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 50.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,270,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,840 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $38.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3855 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.12.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.