Cidel Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,223 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 1,556.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,598,000 after buying an additional 253,378 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,628,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $166.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.23. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

