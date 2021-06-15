Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 119,684 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,684 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up 1.6% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Manulife Financial worth $36,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,384 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,905,000 after acquiring an additional 571,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFC opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.21.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

