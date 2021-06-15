Cidel Asset Management Inc. Takes $16.03 Million Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 469,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,031,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of United Community Banks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $33.47. 214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,058. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

