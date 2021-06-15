Cidel Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 240,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,657,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,052,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000.

Shares of WFG stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.17. 3,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,321. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.50.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. The company’s revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.2068 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

