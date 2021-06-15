Cidel Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 4.7% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Canadian National Railway worth $103,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Shares of CNI opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

