Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 727,306 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Cigna worth $102,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $800,023,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after buying an additional 873,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,993 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after acquiring an additional 588,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $239.59 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.46.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

