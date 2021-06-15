Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.200- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $166 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.46 billion.

NYSE:CI traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $239.31. 90,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,340. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.46.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.00.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

