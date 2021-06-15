Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Lowered by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $4.25 on Tuesday, reaching $357.51. 3,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,683. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $254.07 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

