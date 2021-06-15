Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Sells $186,319.49 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Prat Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.93. The company had a trading volume of 247,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,694,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.