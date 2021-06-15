Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.88 billion-13.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.85.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $53.79. 12,212,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,951,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $226.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,846 shares of company stock worth $4,907,229 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.