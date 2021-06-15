CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) traded up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.84 and last traded at $53.45. 13,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 556,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

Get CIT Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.63.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.43) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CIT Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,648,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in CIT Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 60,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth $9,028,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,021,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIT Group Company Profile (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.