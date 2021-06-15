Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.

NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.40. 4,612,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,232. Clarivate has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. Equities analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLVT shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Clarivate has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

In other Clarivate news, insider Jeff Roy sold 89,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Hanks sold 124,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $3,231,722.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 713,945 shares of company stock worth $18,562,570. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

