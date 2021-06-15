Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) CFO Richard Hanks Sells 124,297 Shares

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) CFO Richard Hanks sold 124,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $3,231,722.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,614,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,195. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -202.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

