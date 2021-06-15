Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Director Richard Roedel Acquires 19,193 Shares

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Director Richard Roedel bought 19,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,361.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,683.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clarivate stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,618,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -202.46 and a beta of 0.54. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.87.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.