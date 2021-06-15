Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Major Shareholder Sells $8,533,700.00 in Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 730,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $8,533,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Marketing Services S.A.S Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 65,905 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $713,092.10.

On Monday, June 7th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $7,775,560.81.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 500,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $4,625,000.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $258,879.17.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 337,626 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.52.

On Monday, May 24th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $297,325.46.

On Friday, May 21st, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 100 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $800.00.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. 888,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,731,924. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -124.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,256,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,658,000 after buying an additional 242,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,813,000 after buying an additional 752,862 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,888,000 after buying an additional 740,066 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $37,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,121,000 after buying an additional 87,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

