ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGE) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGE) were up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.62 and last traded at $54.55. Approximately 7,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 10,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.