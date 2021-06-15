Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) PT Raised to $9.00

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 131.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CLSD. Roth Capital increased their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

NASDAQ:CLSD traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $3.88. 913,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,793. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 354,365 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,327 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.