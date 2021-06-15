Clever DeFi Price Hits $1.38 on Major Exchanges (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $8,872.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00003440 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00059558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00149350 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00180258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.81 or 0.00936553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,209.86 or 1.00472999 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 799,542 coins and its circulating supply is 793,721 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

