Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-20 million.

NASDAQ CLVR traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. 81,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Clever Leaves has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clever Leaves stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.