Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $4,759,500.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $4,759,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,849.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.40. 3,098,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,268,855. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $97.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.38 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,465,000 after buying an additional 132,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after buying an additional 4,319,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,085,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

