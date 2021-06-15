Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $822.58 million.

NASDAQ:CLOV traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.77. 52,738,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,102,699. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25. Clover Health Investments has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CLOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded Clover Health Investments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clover Health Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.80.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

