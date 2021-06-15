CM Management LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

CM Management LLC increased its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. BGC Partners makes up about 1.8% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CM Management LLC owned about 0.13% of BGC Partners worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BGC Partners by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BGC Partners by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGCP. TheStreet cut shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of BGCP remained flat at $$6.39 during trading hours on Tuesday. 4,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,531. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.85. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.70.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.