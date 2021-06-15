CM Management LLC Acquires 75,000 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Alico comprises approximately 3.7% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CM Management LLC owned 2.19% of Alico worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alico by 276.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alico by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Alico by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alico by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.27. 89,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,086. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $257.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.49. Alico, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.70 million. Alico had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 0.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

