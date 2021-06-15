CM Management LLC Acquires New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,852. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

