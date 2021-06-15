CM Management LLC Cuts Stake in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL)

CM Management LLC lessened its stake in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned 0.74% of Battalion Oil worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Battalion Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,150,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Battalion Oil by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Battalion Oil alerts:

BATL stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,218. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Battalion Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 241.40%.

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.