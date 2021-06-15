CM Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 400.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Amicus Therapeutics comprises 3.3% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CM Management LLC owned 0.17% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. 4,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,640. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

FOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $79,047.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,656.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $105,455.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,391.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,868 and have sold 123,407 shares worth $1,246,709. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

