CM Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned about 0.17% of National Western Life Group worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:NWLI traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.85 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $821.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.10.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $17.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 6.48%.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

