CM Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

CM Management LLC boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Rigel Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.3% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CM Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. 7,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,262. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $740.21 million, a P/E ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.51. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RIGL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

