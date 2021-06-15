CM Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 133.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. OneSpan accounts for approximately 1.3% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CM Management LLC owned about 0.17% of OneSpan worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in OneSpan by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneSpan by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in OneSpan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in OneSpan by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in OneSpan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,621. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -72.69 and a beta of 0.59.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSPN. Sidoti raised OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt acquired 263,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,603,438.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,228,677.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

