CM Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Republic Bancorp accounts for 1.8% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. CM Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Republic Bancorp worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $40,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RBCAA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,190. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $47.97.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.82 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

